|
|
John M. Fuss of Gettysburg passed on from this life at approximately 9:30 am on September 25 as a result of ongoing health issues. He was born near Emmitsburg, Maryland on September 26, 1930, the son of John M. Fuss and Helen Ohler Fuss.
His wife, Sarah Rice Fuss, predeceased him on July 17, 2011 and his brother, Edward M. Fuss, predeceased him in 2008. He is survived by three daughters, Susan R. Kaltenbaugh and her husband Ron of Jefferson, MD; Diane J. Brown and her husband Scott of Bristol, PA; and Carolyn L. Keeler and her husband Michael of Powhatan, VA, and two grandchildren, Emily Kaltenbaugh and Aaron Keeler.
John graduated from Emmitsburg High School, Class of 1947. He served in the Army for two years as a cryptographer including participation in Operation Ivy, the first test of a hydrogen bomb, in 1952.
He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Gettysburg College, Class of 1956 and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. He then was employed for five years with a world-wide public accounting firm in its Philadelphia office, at which time he also became a Certified Public Accountant. He was a lifetime member of the American Institute of CPAs, The Pennsylvania Institute of CPAs and the Institute of Management Accountants.
In 1961, John was employed as Controller of The Hanover Shoe, Inc., which was later sold to C. & J. Clark, Ltd. He continued with Clark until his retirement in 1992. At the time of his retirement, he was serving as a vice president, the secretary, the treasurer and the Chief Financial Officer. He continued to serve on the Clark Pension Committee until his 50th anniversary with the company.
Immediately upon retirement, he became a Licensed Battlefield Guide at the Gettysburg National Military Park, where he thoroughly enjoyed guiding visitors over the Battlefield. For 28 years, he averaged over 700 tours per year with his final tour in August. Although he failed to meet his career goal of 20,000 tours, he served 218,812 visitors during 19,751 tours. During this time, he also served the guides and the Park as a volunteer by scheduling of duties.
John was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ at the time of death having served both this church and prior churches as a volunteer in many capacities. He was a teacher of adult Sunday School classes for over 50 years and served as Sunday School Superintendent many years.
As a result of his interest in history, he was a member of many historical societies and similar organizations. He served at various times as Director of both the Hanover and Adams County Historical Societies and as a member of the Finance Committees.
Throughout his life, he volunteered his time with many public organizations including eight years on the South Western School District Board of Directors.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 60 East High St., Gettysburg, PA with Rev. Fred Young and Rev. George Heberling officiating. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Arendtsville, PA. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM, Friday evening, October 4, 2019 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, as well as from 10:00 AM until the time of the services Saturday morning at the church. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Trinity United Church of Christ Endowment Fund at 60 East High Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019