Mr. John J. Malone Sr., 93, of Monrovia, died Monday, April 15, 2019 at The Villages of Rockville. He was the husband of Mary Malone.



Born December 16, 1925, in Yonkers, NY, he was the son of the late Walter and Cecelia (Quinn) Malone.



In addition to his wife, John is survived by his children, John Malone Jr. and wife Charlotte, Veronica Malone, Theodore Malone Sr., James Malone and wife Vicki; grandchildren, Andrew Malone and Theodore Malone Jr., sister, Mary Rickerson and husband Joseph, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



John enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and served in both the Atlantic and Pacific theaters. Notably, he was a machinist mate on the USS Franklin, an aircraft carrier the Japanese Navy thought they sank twice, but "Big Ben" lived on. After separating from the Navy in 1946, he was recalled during the Korean War and served aboard a destroyer.



John then spent almost 38 years as an engineer with IBM in New York and Maryland. While he loved his time with IBM, he embraced retirement in 1990.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Ignacius Catholic Church, 4103 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville, MD 21754. Father Michael Jendrek will officiate. Interment will follow



Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019