Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cravens-Shires Funeral Home - Bluefield
3431 Coal Heritage Road (US Route 52 in Bluewell)
Bluefield, WV 24701
304-589-3860
Resources
More Obituaries for John Testerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Mark Testerman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Mark Testerman Obituary
John Mark Testerman, 63, of Mt. Airy, Maryland formerly of Bluefield, West Virginia passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, Maryland.

John was born on December 23, 1955 in Bluefield, West Virginia to the late Robert Thompson Testerman and Alma Poole Testerman. John was a graduate of Bluefield State College and worked in the IT field as a system administrator.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Connie Testerman and two sisters, Wanda Slack and Joyce Testerman.

John is survived by his brother Robert Keith Testerman of The Villages, Flordia; one sister Betty Deloris Dofflemyer of Waldorf, Maryland and his six nephews and six nieces.

Graveside services will be held for John on Sunday, August 04, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Bluewell (Bluefield), West Virginia.

Online condolences can be sent to the Testerman family at www.cravens-shires.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now