|
|
John Mark Testerman, 63, of Mt. Airy, Maryland formerly of Bluefield, West Virginia passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, Maryland.
John was born on December 23, 1955 in Bluefield, West Virginia to the late Robert Thompson Testerman and Alma Poole Testerman. John was a graduate of Bluefield State College and worked in the IT field as a system administrator.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Connie Testerman and two sisters, Wanda Slack and Joyce Testerman.
John is survived by his brother Robert Keith Testerman of The Villages, Flordia; one sister Betty Deloris Dofflemyer of Waldorf, Maryland and his six nephews and six nieces.
Graveside services will be held for John on Sunday, August 04, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Bluewell (Bluefield), West Virginia.
Online condolences can be sent to the Testerman family at www.cravens-shires.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019