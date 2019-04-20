John Mattison Spann, Jr, died Thursday evening, April 18, at home in Mt Pleasant, SC. He previously lived in Moncks Corner and Beaufort, SC and Frederick, MD. John was born in Charleston, SC on October 26, 1931 to the late Grace Page and John Mattison Spann, Sr.



He attended Patterson School for Boys in Hickory, NC and graduated from Berkeley High School. John studied Civil Engineering at The Citadel, then left to serve his country during the Korean War. After four years in the Navy, aboard the USS Calvert, serving in Japan and the South Pacific, John returned to The Citadel and obtained his degree in Civil Engineering. He married Helen Henderson, and went to work for Santee Cooper in Charleston. He left South Carolina for an opportunity in Maryland to work for Norman Todd, where he helped in the founding of Todd Steel, a structural steel fabrication facility. He spent the rest of his career with the company, in which he eventually became part owner, and after selling the company to Canam Steel served as President before his retirement. Upon his retirement and move to Beaufort, he spent many years consulting with Owen Steel in Columbia, SC. John was very active in the Steel Joist institute, serving on and chairing numerous committees. John and Helen traveled extensively with the SJI, where they made many lifelong friends.



He and Helen moved to Beaufort in 1990 where they enjoyed living on the Broad River, boating, fishing and crabbing. They were their happiest on the water enjoying the beauty of the Low Country and spending time with their children and grandchildren. John and Helen were very active at Calvary Methodist Church in Frederick, Community Bible Church in Beaufort and First Baptist Church of Moncks Corner. John was a funny man with quite a unique sense of humor. He came from a very musical family and was an amazing harmonica player. He could whistle loud enough to bring the dogs or kids home at dusk. And the dogs knew their whistle and the kids knew theirs!



John was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Helen Henderson Spann. Surviving are his four daughters, Carolyn Utt and her husband Bill, of Houston, TX; Grace Olivia Spann of Mt Pleasant, SC; Rhonda Delusa and her husband Michael, of Mt Pleasant, SC; Belinda Bauman and her husband Wayne, of Westminster, MD; a son, John Mattison (Jack) Spann, III and his wife Terra, of Moore, SC. Also surviving are his sister, Linden Spann Dunaway and her husband Marshall, and brother Donald Page Spann and wife Sandie; his sisters in law, Sandra Henderson Matthews, Amelia Henderson Dewitt and her husband, Wayne and Grace Nolan Henderson; grandchildren, Billy Utt (Annie), John Utt (fiancee Rebecca Allen), Linden Utt, Olivia Henderson, Amelia Henderson (fiance Matthew Johnston), Joanna, Michael, and Mattie Delusa, Grace Bauman Ryan (Tom), Helen Bauman DuBois (Charlie), Caleb Bauman, Sgt. Jeremiah Bauman, USMC (fiancee Rebecca Kozak); step-grandchildren Caitlin and Gabriel Dillard; his great-grandchildren Avery, Kennedy and Jack Ryan, and Harper DuBois; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family is deeply grateful to his devoted caregivers, Elizabeth McCants, Tammy Riley, and Lisa Moultrie and his home care nurse, Jennifer Parnell, and Lou Lou, the faithful canine companion.



A memorial service will be held in June at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc.,1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464 at a time to be determined.