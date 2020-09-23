John (Sandy) McClean Sugden, 75, passed away April 22, 2020 following a long and courageous battle with Frontotemporal Dementia disease.
Born in Battle Creek, Michigan, John was first presented by his mother, Roberta(Sis) Sugden, to his Navy officer father, John Sugden, after
his tour of duty in WWII ended During the Vietnam war, John enlisted in the Army and was sent to the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, California, to learn Romanian. Subsequently, he served in army intelligence in Vicenza, Italy. Following his military service, he attended the
University of Michigan graduating with a Masters of Architecture. One of his notable projects was the design of his parents' retirement home nestled
in the foothills of the Blue Ridge mountains in Lynchburg, Va. John spent the end of his career designing home theatre projects
for which he was awarded the CEDIA 2008 electronic lifestyles award, silver for technical design and best overall winner in the media room category for a Georgetown home theatre. He loved his grandchildren, known to them as Grandfather. A condo in Corolla, North Carolina was his last home where he pursued road biking and enjoyed listening to jazz and blues cd's.
He is survived by his children, Jennifer C. Richey and John William Sugden, his three grandkids, his sisters, Aimee Chester, Mary Bartha, and Virginia Darcey and his former spouse Jill S. Sugden.
Memorial contributions may be made to Frederick Health Hospice of Frederick, MD and AFTD, the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.
A celebration of life is planned for a time when everyone can safely gather in the Outer Banks, a place he loved.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com
.