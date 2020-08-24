John Michael Taylor



December 15, 1942 - August 16, 2020



John 'Mike' Taylor was born December 15, 1942 in La Jolla, CA to John Craven Taylor and Wahana Carol Johnson. he grew up in Ft. Worth, TX and Tucson AZ. Mike did two tours of duty in Vietnam in the U.S. Army special Forces from 1963-1966.



After his return to the U.S., Mike Graduated from Georgetown University in 1969 and received his law degree from the University of Washington in 1972 where he also pursued his life-long interest in Buddhism.



Mike was a legal assistant to Associate Justice Robert C. Erwin of the Alaska Supreme Court, 1972-1973. for 34 years, Mike worked as a lawyer for the U.S. Department of Labor and retired to Adamstown, MD. in 2004.



Mike was a life-long Buddhist and Bon practitioner. The love of his life was knowledge and he once said, 'the only thing they can't take from you is what you have in your head'. He was a lover of books and worked at translating Tibetan Buddhist texts in his retirement. He knew there was something more than what is physically here and he has transitioned to his next life.



He helped found the Sakya Phuntsok Buddhist Center in Silver Spring, MD.



Mike is survived by his wife of 29 years, Anne Garnett of Adamstown, MD and son Soren Smelz-Taylor of Miami, FL.



He will be missed by his family and friends, for his love of knowledge and his sense of humor, and just being Mike.



Due tho the Covid-19 pandemic, please honor Mike thru donations in his memory to the Kline Hospice House, 7000 Kimmel Rd., Mt. Airy, MD 21771 or to Bon Shen Ling, 65-55 Maurice Ave., Woodside, NY 11377.



