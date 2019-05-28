John Lee Miller Jr., age 65, died Monday May 27, 2019. Jack was the oldest of 6 children. He was proceeded in death by his mother Nancy Lee Wright Miller. Jack is survived by his father John Lee Miller, his wife Andria Jai Miller, his daughters Victoria, Sarai, and Rebekah, his brother Rob Miller, sisters Carole Ewens, Elizabeth Fallon, Nancy Lee Andre, Mary-Lee Payne, and grandson Finley Childs. Jack was born August 26, 1953. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps for 21 years, achieving the rank of Gunnery sergeant. He will be remembered for his unwavering strength, love, and commitment to his family. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM, on Thursday May 30, 2019 at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Buckeystown, Maryland. The Miller family would like to extend their gratitude to the Inova Loudoun ICU staff and their neighbors for the care and love they showed Jack. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://melanoma.org/ Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 28 to May 29, 2019