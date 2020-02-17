|
John Calvin Myers, Sr., 66, went to the Lord on February 13th 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of John Chase Connors, and they shared ten beautiful years together. John was born in Adamstown, MD and was the son of Lewis Calvin Myers, Jr. and Georgia Mae Myers. He was a graduate of Frederick High School.
John was an extraordinarily devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He loved art, music and dancing. Every summer you could find him at the beach. John loved hosting family gatherings and enjoyed the simple pleasure of time spent with the ones he loved. One of his greatest joys was buying and renovating homes with his husband John. Gardening was his other passion. Every spring you could find John creating and maintaining beautiful gardens at home or helping family and friends create one of their own. He was a generous and thoughtful man.
John is survived by his husband and their five children, TC Myers Suter and husband Randy Suter, JC Myers, Jr. and wife Shanna Lee Myers, Jason Myers and fiance Kasie Hahn, stepdaughter Kathleen Connors Brady and husband Christian Brady, Garrett Connors and wife Jillian Connors, and eleven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother Georgia Mae and father Lewis and his brother Robert Lee Myers.
The family will receive expressions of sympathy at Keeney Basford Funeral Home, Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 12:00 - 2:00 at 106 E. Church, Frederick, Maryland 21701. A short service will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to The Frederick Center, Youth Program, PO Box 3231, Frederick, MD, 21705.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020