John Nicholas Kidwell, 73, of Clarksburg, MD passed away of cancer on Monday, February 4, 2019, at Holy Cross Hospital Germantown. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Donna Asselin Kidwell .



Born June 25, 1945 in Passaic, NJ, he was the son of the late Howard and Muriel O'Neill Kidwell. He taught in the Prince Georges Public School System for 40 years. He loved his career and kids and cherished his co-workers



Besides his wife he is also survived by three sisters, Mary Aldous, Eileen Perkins, and Judith Kidwell.



John is preceded in death by his beloved daughter Stephanie.



Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Monday, February 11 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20872. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 12 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 9250 Damascus Road, Damascus, MD 20872. Interment will follow at All Souls Cemetery, Germantown. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Potomac Baseball Club, Inc,1060 French Rd., Shenandoah Junction, WV 25442.



We are in the process of starting a grant program under John's name. Two things John loved were sports and providing children of all backgrounds with the opportunity to succeed. These grants will be provided to low income families to allow children to participate in sports that they would not normally be able to due to financial constraints. These grants will be strictly focused on providing the opportunity to play. We hope that John's More Than a Game grants will allow young athletes to grow both on and off the field and provide them with an opportunity to succeed in a environment they may have not otherwise had. These grants will be focused on Necessities Only and will be focused on tuition/dues, uniforms and travel/lodging assistance. Players of all sports will be nominated by coaches and selected by a board. As we are still early in the process; please send checks made out to: Potomac Baseball Club Inc., 1060 French Road, Shenandoah Junction, West Virginia 25442



