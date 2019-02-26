John "Johnny B" Norman Bartgis II, 67, passed away peacefully on February 24th, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born at Frederick Memorial Hospital, on August 4th, 1951, to John Norman Bartgis and Patricia Watkins (Long). He was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his wife; Alice, daughters; Jennifer, Jessica and Joanie and six grandchildren; Brady, Zavier, Zayden, Alivia, Logan, and Autumn. Surviving him, as well, are his mother and siblings, Jenny, Julie, Jerry, and Jodee.



Johnny was a lifelong resident of Frederick, MD. He attended both Frederick High School and Governor Thomas Johnson High School, and later obtained a degree in Business Administration from Frederick Community College. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War Era and continued his service in the US Army Reserves. He was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, proudly serving as a Flag Bearer within the Color Guard.



Johnny worked over 30 years as a carpenter, retiring from the Washington Area Carpenters Union. He had an avid love for music, dancing and bowling, as well as an extreme passion for both the Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens.



Above all, Johnny B was an absolutely devoted father and grandfather. He was a man of strong faith, believing in the power and strength of God.



A celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Martinsburg VA Medical Center, Voluntary Service, 510 Butler Avenue, Martinsburg, WV 25405. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019