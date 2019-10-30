Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
For more information about
John Boyer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Boyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John O. Boyer Jr.


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John O. Boyer Jr. Obituary
John Oliver Boyer, Jr., 85, of Frederick, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Born October 7, 1934, he was the son to the late John Oliver and Francis (nee Roberts) Boyer, Sr. He was the beloved husband to the late Betty Jane (nee Smith) Boyer.

John was an active farmer throughout his life. In addition he worked for TAMKO as a forklift operator, retiring after almost 30 years. He was also a skilled carpenter.

John was an active member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church. Attending many of their pancake breakfasts and picnics. He will also be remembered as a wonderful family man who cherished all of his family.

He is survived by his son, John Boyer, III and fiancee Mary Shank, daughters, Linda Boyer Hobbs and husband Richard, and Bonnie Boyer Siler and husband Dave, 11 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, his siblings, Violia Kinna, Margaret Burger, and James Boyer and wife Susie. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his siblings Robert Boyer and Eugene Boyer.

The family will receive friends at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2-5pm. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11am. Rev. Kenneth Gill, Jr. will officiate. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.

Online condolences can be shared at www.KeeneyBasford.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
Download Now