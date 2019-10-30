|
|
John Oliver Boyer, Jr., 85, of Frederick, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Born October 7, 1934, he was the son to the late John Oliver and Francis (nee Roberts) Boyer, Sr. He was the beloved husband to the late Betty Jane (nee Smith) Boyer.
John was an active farmer throughout his life. In addition he worked for TAMKO as a forklift operator, retiring after almost 30 years. He was also a skilled carpenter.
John was an active member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church. Attending many of their pancake breakfasts and picnics. He will also be remembered as a wonderful family man who cherished all of his family.
He is survived by his son, John Boyer, III and fiancee Mary Shank, daughters, Linda Boyer Hobbs and husband Richard, and Bonnie Boyer Siler and husband Dave, 11 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, his siblings, Violia Kinna, Margaret Burger, and James Boyer and wife Susie. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his siblings Robert Boyer and Eugene Boyer.
The family will receive friends at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2-5pm. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11am. Rev. Kenneth Gill, Jr. will officiate. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019