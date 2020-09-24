1/1
John Patrick Chucoski
John Patrick Chucoski, 74, of Mount Airy, Maryland passed away suddenly on September 22, 2020. John, fondly known by his family as G-pa, grew up in Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania and later served with the US Army in Vietnam. He and his wife, Lynn, celebrated 50 years of marriage in April of 2020, and have four children and six grandchildren. He adored his grandkids and loved to read to them and show them his new train purchases. His family will always remember his love of Knoebels, his legendary jokes without punchlines and his indecipherable speech to text messages. His grandkids loved choosing a special treat after dinner from his secret candy stash. He will be missed by family and friends. Donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in lieu of flowers.

Services and interment will be held privately with the family.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered at StaufferFuneralHome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
