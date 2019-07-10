Home

John Paul Gene Tyeryar

John Tyeryar, 38 of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed from his life on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Mount Airy, Maryland. John Tyeryar was born July 21, 1980, in Frederick, Maryland. He was the son of Charles Tyeryar and Denise (Garnder) Tyeryar. John graduated from South Carroll High school. He was employed at Schuster Concrete as a CDL truck driver.

John was a wonderful son and brother who was honest and hard working. He was so caring and would help anyone he could. He will be missed deeply and will never be forgotten. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Joshua Tyeryar; brothers, Tommy and Billy Tyeryar; sisters, Sherry Rippeon, Shelly Burtner,and Deanna Tyeryar. He is also survived by many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

The funeral and interment is private.

His family is welcoming people to their home, 309 North Main Street, Mount Airy, MD 21771 to celebrate his life on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 12:00 noon.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 10 to July 14, 2019
