Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Resources
More Obituaries for John Poole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Poole Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Poole Jr. Obituary
Mr. John E. Poole, Jr., 74, of Frederick, died Friday, March 1 at his home. He was the husband of the late Lillian D. Poole. Born on February 28, 1945 in Olney, he was the son of the late John E. Poole, Sr. and Ethel L. Payne Poole.

Mr. Poole proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed at R.K. Maddox Surveys until 1988, at which time he became the owner of the business. Mr. John's main joy in life was spending time with his family and friends, especially during his many trips to Ocean City, MD.

Surviving him are his children: Belinda Poole of Salisbury and John E. Poole, III and his wife Veronica of Frederick; his brother, Gene Heflin of Bedford, PA as well as five grandchildren: A.J. and Dylan Gardner, Madison Marks, Mason Day and Kyla Poole. He also leaves behind his companion of the last 9 years, Catherine Mitchell.

Mr. Poole was preceded in death by his brother, Marshall Heflin, Jr.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 7 from 5:00 to 6:30 PM at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A celebration of his life will immediately follow the visiting hours at 6:30 PM in the chapel of the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stauffer Funeral Home
Download Now