Mr. John E. Poole, Jr., 74, of Frederick, died Friday, March 1 at his home. He was the husband of the late Lillian D. Poole. Born on February 28, 1945 in Olney, he was the son of the late John E. Poole, Sr. and Ethel L. Payne Poole.



Mr. Poole proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed at R.K. Maddox Surveys until 1988, at which time he became the owner of the business. Mr. John's main joy in life was spending time with his family and friends, especially during his many trips to Ocean City, MD.



Surviving him are his children: Belinda Poole of Salisbury and John E. Poole, III and his wife Veronica of Frederick; his brother, Gene Heflin of Bedford, PA as well as five grandchildren: A.J. and Dylan Gardner, Madison Marks, Mason Day and Kyla Poole. He also leaves behind his companion of the last 9 years, Catherine Mitchell.



Mr. Poole was preceded in death by his brother, Marshall Heflin, Jr.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 7 from 5:00 to 6:30 PM at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A celebration of his life will immediately follow the visiting hours at 6:30 PM in the chapel of the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019