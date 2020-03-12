Home

Hartzler Funeral Home
11802 Liberty Road
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-9777
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hartzler Funeral Home
11802 Liberty Road
Frederick, MD 21701
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hartzler Funeral Home
11802 Liberty Road
Frederick, MD 21701
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Hartzler Funeral Home
11802 Liberty Road
Frederick, MD 21701
John R. Wolfe


1933 - 2020
John R. Wolfe Obituary
John Roosevelt Wolfe, age 86, near Libertytown, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Born May 30, 1933 in Buckeystown, he was the son of the late John W. and Mildred Irene Etzler Wolfe. He was the husband of Edna Albaugh Wolfe, his wife of 61 years.

John served in the U.S. Army with the 6th Infantry Regt., Co. H, in Germany during the Korean War. He was a member of V.F.W. Post 8806 of Union Bridge. In earlier years John worked on the family farm on Dollyhyde Rd., then in 1963 he and his wife continued with the dairy farm until 1968. At that time he became employed by the State Highway Administration in Frederick County with road operations, retiring in 1995 after 27 years of service. John enjoyed woodworking and gardening.

In addition to his wife he is survived by sons, Todd L. Wolfe, and Ted R. Wolfe and wife Karen, all of Libertytown; adopted granddaughters, Jessica and Brittany Tracey and 3 great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Kennedy of Flintstone, and Nancy Burke of Union Bridge; and sister-in-law, Betty Kline of Johnsville.

Predeceased by sister, Edith Boarman and brother, Vernon D. Wolfe.

A funeral service will be held Monday, March 16 at 10:00 am at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick, with Rev. Stephen Ricketts, pastor of Linganore United Methodist Church, officiating. Military interment will follow in Chapel Cemetery, near Libertytown.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 15 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Linganore Grange, c/o Brenda Ripley, 10102B McKinstry Mill Rd., New Windsor, MD 21776.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
