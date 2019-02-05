Home

Hilton Funeral Home
22111 Beallsville Road
Barnesville, MD 20838
(301) 349-2135
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hilton Funeral Home
22111 Beallsville Road
Barnesville, MD 20838
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Hilton Funeral Home
22111 Beallsville Road
Barnesville, MD 20838
John Ramsey Hunter, Jr, 76, of Beallsville, MD passed away on February 4, 2019, at home from a courageous 6 year battle with complications from metastatic colorectal cancer.

John was the loving husband to Jane S. Hunter of nearly 55 years.

Born on October 14, 1942, in Frederick, MD, he was the only child of the late John R. Hunter, Sr. (1999) and Sadie Dye (2007). He is also survived by his daughter; Anne L Hunter, Son; Jim R. Hunter of Barnesville, MD and a grandchild; Greer Hunter.

He was a life long resident of Beallsville, Montgomery County MD. and a grain farmer. In addition to his love of farming, he loved road trips and his motorcycle.

Family will receive friends on Friday, February 8 from 5-8 PM at Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Road, Barnesville, MD 20838, where a Memorial Service will be celebrated at 11 AM on Saturday, February 9.

In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to Monocacy Cemetery, 19801 W Hunter Rd, Beallsville, MD 20839.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
