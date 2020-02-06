|
John Robert (Bob) Baker, 78, of Monrovia, Maryland, passed from this life of complications from lymphoma on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick, MD.
Born on August 23, 1941, in West Virginia , he was the son of the late Dexter C. Baker and Nedra I. (Stokley) Priday.
He was the husband of Sally Baker, his wife of 55 years.
He proudly served in and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, Signal Corp., where he was stationed in Alaska and enjoyed his time spent there.
He retired after 30 years from Montgomery County Public Schools as an Electronic Engineer.
His lifelong love was radio and TV broadcasting. He held a First Class FCC Engineering license and worked part time in many stations in the D.C., Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia area. Bob was also a licensed Ham radio operator. He had a great love of all music and was a DJ for many years and ran a Karaoke business. Bob enjoyed all sports but particularly Washington Nationals and the Washington Redskins.
Bob was a member of Damascus United Methodist Church, American Legion Post #0120, AmVets, Moose and The Society of Broadcast Engineers.
In addition to his wife, Sally, he is survived by his children, Michelle Baker (Chuck Houck) and Melissa Baker-Colson (Brian); grandchildren, Gabrielle and Alec; step-grandchildren, Courtney and Brandon; sister, Brenda Waybright (Tom) and half brother, Shannon Baker. He is also survived by 8 nephews and 1 niece.
The family would like to acknowledge their special thanks to Dr. Kanan Hudhud and his staff, the nurses at Frederick Memorial Hospital and Frederick Hospice for such wonderful and compassionate care.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, 8 East Ridgeville in Mt. Airy, MD. 21771.
A celebration of Bob's life will follow at the funeral home at 11:00 am on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Pastor Walt Edmonds will officiate. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, MD.
Memorial donations may be made to , 100 Painters Mill, Suite 400, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or the Frederick Health Hospice, 516 Trail Avenue, PO Box 1799 Frederick, MD 21702.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020