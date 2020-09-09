John Robert Mantell, Jr (Bob), went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 26, 2020.



Bob was born May 15, 1930 to John Robert and Thelma Haugh Mantell in Frederick, Maryland. Bob graduated from Frederick High School before working for Western Union and then the Maryland State Road Commission.



Bob met his wife, Mary Louise Hutchins, married in 1950. They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary before Mary Lou's passing. Bob spent over 23 years with the National Security Agency before retiring as a Special Research Analyst. Bob is survived by his sons, John Robert III and wife Carroll (Waxhaw, NC), William and wife Rosalie (Chestertown, MD) and daughter Karen and husband Ralph Strader (Charlotte, NC). Bob was loved and will be missed by his four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Upon learning of his passing, many people commented about his dry sense of humor and that he had a twinkle in his eye, like he knew a secret.



A Celebration of Live service will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Christ Covenant Church, 800 Fullwood Drive, Matthews NC 28105. At a later date the family will hold a graveside service at Baldwin Methodist Church in Millersville, Maryland.



