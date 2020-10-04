John Bryant Rushing of Jefferson, Maryland passed away on September 21, 2020.Born January 17, 1949 in Paducah, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Champ Rushing and Wanda Lee Whiteside Rushing. He was the devoted and loving husband of Karen Clinard Rushing, his wife of 49 years.Surviving are his children Susan Rushing (Karl Richter), Shannon Park (Nick Park), Nathan Rushing, II (Emily Rushing) and grandchildren; Elizabeth, Kaitlyn, Jonathan and Kieran Richter, Gabriel and Sarah Park, and Nathan Rushing, III. Also surviving are his sisters Donna Mason (John Mason) and Bonnie Morrow (Michael Morrow) and brother Roger Rushing (Leigh Rushing).John attended Union County High School in Morganfield, Ky. He played football, baseball and basketball. John was awarded a football scholarship to Vanderbilt University and was a three-year letterman. He completed his Bachelors of Engineering in 1971.John was a civil engineer, and specialized in roads, highways and bridges for the past 50 years. He started his career with the Georgia Department of Transportation in Savannah, Ga. and then spent seven years in the Atlanta metropolitan area. He worked an additional seven years for Morris Shea Bridge Company in Birmingham, Al. John and his family then moved to Maryland where he worked in Hartford and then Frederick County. He worked for several companies in MD including Williams Construction Company, R.F Kline Inc., Dewey Jordan, Inc. and Roy Jorgensen Associates.John was a faithful and active member of Faith Baptist Church in Knoxville, Maryland.John loved golfing and continued to be an avid Middletown Knights fan enjoying varsity football and basketball games.The family will receive friends from 2-3 pm at Faith Baptist Church, Knoxville, MD on Sunday, October 4 with funeral services following. John will be laid to rest at the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Middletown, MD immediately following the funeral service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 2212 Jefferson Pike, Knoxville, MD 21758, phone: (301) 834-7755, e-mail: office@faithsbc.orgDonald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown was in charge of arrangements.