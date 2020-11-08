John Joseph Shorb, Jr., 69, of Cascade, MD passed away November 6, 2020. He was born August 18, 1951 in Thurmont, MD to the late John, Sr. and Helen (Grable) Shorb.John had a love for motorcycles. He was a life long truck driver, having visited 48 of 50 states in his years. John had a laugh you could hear for miles. He loved to joke and make people smile. John loved cookouts with his friends and family. He loved spending time with his boys and grandchildren.He is survived by sons, Ian and Aaron Shorb; granddaughters, Faith, Kaylee, and Lorelai Shorb; grandson, Chandler Shorb; sisters, Pat Hausler (Dickie), and Barb Shilling; brothers, Larry, Thomas (Ann), and Brian Shorb; special nephews and great niece Brandon Shorb (Megan), Lillian Shorb, and Jason Seville (Jami); significant other, Donna Spampinato; brother in law, Ray Prizzi; special friends, Charles (Chip) Shaffer, and Jeff & Cami Bittner; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.John was predeceased by his parents; sister, Rose Cauthen; loving partner, Julie Chiappetta; and special friends, Bryan Bittner, and Jeff Black.Special thanks to neighbors Tony Fogle, Brian & Brittany Faulkner, and the Bitner family.A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1pm at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mtn Hwy (US 15 North) Frederick MD 21701