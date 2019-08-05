|
John Paul Smith, Age 88, of Frederick, MD, died on Aug. 4, 2019.
He was born Nov. 6, 1930, to the late A. Garald and Freda (Karickhoff) Smith in Kingwood, WV. John attended Masontown HS, served in the USAF from 1951-1954, and earned a BS in Electronic Engineering from WVU in 1959. He worked for Philco, Ferroxcube, and Fairchild Space & Defense, retiring in 1993. He was an active church member and a member of American Legion, AMVETS, and Korean War Vets. John especially enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, golfing, traveling, gardening, softball, and running marathons. He is survived by his wife of 65 yrs, Alice (Pingley) Smith, 4 daughters, Lavon (Mike) Toole , Jeanene (Patrick) Burke, Donna (Abe ) Goldstein, and Janice (Al Gillich) Fisher, 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and 2 nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, G. Hope Ellifritz.
The family will receive friends from 4pm to 7pm, on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM at Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W. Patrick Street, Frederick. Pastor Eliezer Valentin-Castanon will officiate. Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 West Patrick St., Frederick MD, 21701.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019