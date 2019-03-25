Mr. John Curtis Spahr Sr., 90, of Adamstown, MD, passed from this life surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick, MD. He was the wife of Zelma Burrier Spahr for 65 years.



Born October 5, 1928, in Carlisle, PA, he was the son of the late Edith (Spahr) and Robert Shultz and John E. Spahr.



In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter, Robin Spahr Schlegel (Terry) .



He was preceded in death by his son, John Curtis Spahr, Jr.; sister, Geraldine Roberts; and brother, Edward Spahr.



He owned the National Bohemian Distributorship in Frederick County (MD) for many years.



John served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War and was a past member in Chapter #142 of The Korean War Veterans Association of Frederick County, MD.



He was an avid Baltimore Orioles & Dallas Cowboys fan, loved playing Poker and Penuckle with his friends and a member of Forest Grove Methodist Church in Dickerson, MD.



The family will receive friends from 10am to 11am on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701. The funeral will follow at 11:00am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Frederick Humane Society, 550 Highland Street suite 200, Frederick, MD 21701.



Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019