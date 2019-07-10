John T. Loesch, 81, of New Market, Maryland, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Genesis/Glade Valley in Walkersville, Md. He was the husband of Geraldine Loesch.



Born on January 3, 1938 in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was the son of the late John Loesch and Luella (Kirby) Loesch.



John was an active member of St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church. He was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a Son of the American Revolution (SAR).



He enjoyed spending time at the beaches on the Outer Banks and loved his many family trips to Ocracoke Island. John also had a passion for sailing his boat, Special Day, on the Chesapeake Bay.



In addition to his loving wife Gerry, he is survived by his son, John Michael Loesch and wife Carol of Raleigh, NC; daughter, Lisa Tharpe and husband Gary of Keymar, MD; son-in-law, Henry Strong of Potomac, Md; and eight grandchildren, Allana D'Amico and husband Evan, John Henry Strong, Jessica Tharpe, Kip Strong, Cody Tharpe and wife Amanda, Dee Loesch, Bryant Loesch and Luke Tharpe; and two great grandchildren, Alice and Sybil D'Amico, and numerous nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his daughter, Dr. Kathy Loesch Strong, and sister, Mary M. Doepker.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, 4103 Prices Distillery Road in Ijamsville, MD.



A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 am on Friday, July 12th at the church with Father Michael Jendrek officiating.



A private interment will be at All Souls Cemetery in Germantown, MD.



Memorial donations may be made to St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church or to the .



Memorial donations may be made to St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church or to the .