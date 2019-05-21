Mr. John Patrick Tarpey, age 91, of Frederick, died peacefully May 18, 2019, surrounded by family. He was the husband of Ellen Mary Robinson Tarpey, his loving wife of 65 years.



Born on March 27, 1928 in Brighton, MA he was the son of the late Edward and Mary Grogan Tarpey, and was raised in Norwood, MA by his uncle and aunt, Patrick and Catherine Ryan Tarpey, who loved him in as their own.



John served in the Army during WWII and was a member of the Knights of Columbus for many years. He was a CPA for a medical company and later retired from the Massachusetts State Government. He was the family "Handyman" building decks and many other projects. John enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, outings on the family boat, as well as catching lobsters, which he gave to family and friends.



Surviving in addition to his wife are their 8 children, 17 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; children: Deborah O'Brien and husband Robert of Winchester, MA, John of Denver, CO, Patricia and husband Marc Read of Gilford, NH, Joseph and wife Diana of Winterset, IA, James and wife Kimberly of Clive, IA, Gregory and wife Diane of Bay Minette, Alabama, Kathleen and husband Wesley Tyeryar of Frederick, MD, and Kenneth of Suffolk, Virginia; grandchildren: Caitlin and Michael O'Brien, Erin, Sean, and Ryan Tarpey, Emma and Samuel Read, James, Jon, and Joseph Tarpey, Megan and Brittany Tarpey, Jennifer and Matthew Auger, Zachary and Owen Tarpey, and Alexis Wisniewski, and great grandchildren James Tarpey, Lucy and Sydney Parla. John is also survived by his brothers James and Robert, and sister Veronica McGuire.



He was predeceased by his brothers Thomas, Joseph, Francis, Richard, and sisters Mary, Eileen, Rita, and Catherine; and grandchildren Jeffrey Tarpey, and Nicole and Jessica Auger.



Funeral services for John will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 22, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD, 21702 with is pastor, Rev. Brian M. Cook officiating. Interment will follow at Rocky Gap Veterans Cemetery, Flintstone, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rock Village Church, 92 Miller Street, Middleborough, MA 02346, where John and Ellen where John and Ellen came to know Christ.



Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Online condolences may be expressed at staufferfuneralhome.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 21 to May 22, 2019