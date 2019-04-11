John Robert Tennant, Sr., 80 of Charles Town passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at his home under the care of Hospice. Born January 7, 1939 in Dallas, Texas he was the son of the late James Robert Tennant and Eva Evelyn Mauldin.



He was of the Baptist faith, served in the U S Navy and worked as a photographer for the Smithsonian Institution at the National Gallery of Art and was the Chief Photographer for the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden. In addition, he also free lanced as Fine Arts Photography catering to the art industry in the greater Washington, D.C. area. Upon leaving the Smithsonian, John enjoyed a second career as a real estate appraiser for Wells Fargo.



He is survived by his wife Ruth Ann Jones Norris Tennant, three sons, Jon Carl Norris of Frederick, Maryland, James Christopher Tennant of Martinsburg, West Virginia and John Robert Tennant, Jr. of New Market, Maryland, daughter Elizabeth Ann Flippo of Mansfield, Texas, sister, Linda Dupree of Haughton, Louisiana, 3 daughter in-laws; Noel Norris, Rebecca Tennant and Shanna Tennant and a son in-law, Mark Flippo, grandchildren; Jessica and Aaron Norris, Lauren, Zachary and John Tennant and Terry Myers, great grandchildren, Cody Lane , Dylan and Jaci Delaine Myers.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by granddaughter, Stephanie Delaine McFarland.



A celebration of life will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Jefferson Chapel Funeral Home, 114 N. Mildred Street, Ranson, West Virginia 25438 with the Deacon Curtis Lawson officiating.



In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.



Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com