John Thomas Hottinger, 98, of Walkersville, Maryland, passed from this life on Thursday, May 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.



Born on May 7, 1921, in Emmitsburg, MD, he was the son of the late John Hottinger and Ruth (Ashbaugh) Hottinger.



He is predeceased by Frances Bowman Hottinger, his wife of more than 65 year and his son, John Howard Hottinger.



John took pride in working for the Potomac Edison company until his retirement in 1986. He also enjoyed reading and listening to music but most of all he enjoyed spending time with the family.



He is survived by his daughter, Sonia Louise Franklin and husband, Bill of Crofton, MD; three grandchildren, Jon Eric Hottinger and wife Liv, Kellye Anderson and husband, Rick and Jay Franklin and wife, Kara; great-grandchildren, Timothy, Hayley and Avery Anderson, James Thomas, John Brooks Franklin and Emma and Claire Hottinger.



The family will receive friends from 10:00am to 11:00am on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 40 Fulton Avenue, Walkersville, MD 21793.



A celebration of John's life journey will follow at the funeral home at 11:00am. Pastor Clyde Morsberger will officiate. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, MD.



Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway Severna Park, MD 21146.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 17 to May 19, 2019