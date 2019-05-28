Home

Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
John Veltri Obituary
John Francis Veltri (Age 74)

On Saturday, May 25, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Debra Veltri; father of Mary Lynn Veltri Forghani (Amir), and the late Robert Veltri; grandfather of Jake Veltri, Aria Forghani, and Ella Forghani. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 7 to 9 pm. Graveside Service and Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Casey House, www.montgomeryhospice.org/patients-families/why-montgomery-hospice/casey-house OR at



www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 28 to May 29, 2019
