Mr. John Elmer "Moe" Wilcox, Jr., 84, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at home in Frederick, MD. Born on January 1, 1936 in Frederick, MD, he son of the late John Elmer Wilcox, Sr., and the late Bessie Jane (Marshall) Eppley Wilcox; and the loving husband of Christina Irene (Bell) Wilcox, whom he married on May 1, 1954.He was in the FHS Class of 1954, but received his diploma with a G.E.D. on November 29 1975. In his early years worked at several service stations, for Storm & Shipley and for Cappello's Food Market.He joined Company A, 1/115th Infantry Regiment, 29th Division, Maryland Army National Guard on February 15, 1954 until October 1970 and from April 1980 until July 9, 1982, retiring as First Sergeant (E-8). With the National Guard, he also served at HQ Co in Silver Spring and with Combat Support Co at Olney, MD where he served as 1SG. He pulled riot duty several times: Racial Riots in Cambridge three times in 1963 and 1964; Racial Riots in Baltimore for eight days in April 1968 following the assassination of Dr Martin Luther King; and Campus Unrest at the University of Maryland twice in May 1970 during Vietnam War protests. In April 1969, he participated along with another National Guard member and two State Troopers in the search for a three-year-old boy who had been lost in the Catoctin Mountains overnight. Their party found him early the next morning. He received a diploma from the MDARNG NCO School in Towson on Apr 4, 1971, and was named the "Honor Graduate". While still serving in the National Guard w/Company A, he was named "Outstanding Enlisted Member of the Year NCO" for 1981. He finished his military service with Company A, 115th Infantry Regiment. He served in the United States Army Reserve with the 8830th USAAITBDE (MP) in Gaithersburg from 1973 - 1974; and also served with the 698th Supply Company, 97th ARCOM at Flair Armory in Frederick in 1974, and from 1975 until 1978.John began his Postal career at the Frederick Post Office in November 1966 as a clerk. He worked as the Safety Officer and the Quality Control Officer, progressing to the position of Director of Mail Processing, Level 20. He transferred to U S Postal Headquarters in Washington, DC as a Dispatch and Routing Analyst in July 1981. He was a Master Instructor at the Management Academy in Potomac, MD from April 1982 until April 1984. He became a Transportation Specialist at Postal Headquarters and was responsible for airmail transportation in Alaska. In Sep 1992, he received a Meritorious Service Award "For Leadership in challenging the Department of Transportation of Alaskan mail rates resulting in a decrease of 10.4% and a payment to the USPS of 3.9 million dollars". He retired on October 2, 1992 as Program Manager, Logistics, Grade EAS-25.He was Life Member of the 115th Infantry Regiment Association; He has been a member of the American Legion since 1978, and is a Paid Up For Life member of American Legion, Francis Scott Key Post 11, Frederick; Past Sergeant-at-Arms (2007-2009) at Woodsboro American Legion Glenn W. Eyler Post 282; a member of the Veterans Corps; Life Member of the National Infantry Association, Minuteman Chapter; and a former member of the Korean War Veterans Association, Chapter 142, serving as Commander 2009-2010.John was a Life Member of Cresap's Rifles, Post 78, 29th Division Association, Frederick. Past Commander of Post 78 - 1993-1994, had served as Adjutant and editor of the "Cresap's Rifle" from June 1994 until December 2019. He was also Past Maryland Region Adjutant - 1998-2000, Past Maryland Region Commander - 2001-2002; Past National Adjutant - 1997-1998 & 2008-2009; and Past National Commander - 2004-2005. He served as National Executive Director, 29th Division Association from June 2002 until October 2014; and was editor of the State newsletter, "The Chin Strap" (April 1998- April 2004 and June 2006 until June 2014). Locally- In May and Oct 1996, he obtained 95 Normandy Liberations Medals and Certificates from the French people which were presented to Frederick County Veterans of the D-Day Invasion of Normandy, France on June 6, 1944. In May 1997, he began the Post 78 practice of placing 29th Division Association flsgs on the graves of 29ers who are buried in Frederick County cemeteries. He he designed the plaques on the seating area of Carroll Creek Linear Park at N Bentz and W Patrick Streets - dedicated in June 1997. Form nay years, he set up the 14 flags at the WWII Monument in Veterans Memorial Park for numerous observances. He served on the committee to refurbish the park, culminating in a Military Ball for the re-dedication on Nov 11, 1998. He designed a D-Day Plaque that is located at the Flag Plaza at Resthaven Memorial Gardens - dedicated in June 1999. He established a Post 78 Scholarship in conjunction with the Frederick Community Foundations. He played a part in the refurbishing of the WWII Memorial in Area EE at Mt. Olivet Cemetery - dedicated in May 2002. He re-designed and corrected mistakes on the Company A D-Day Memorial located at Blue and Gray Field at Fort Detrick - installed in Aug 2013. He was responsible for the portion of U S Route 15 in Frederick County being dedicated as the 115th Infantry Regiment Memorial Highway in July 2004, with a permanent monument being dedicated on July 15, 2006. He had devoted his life to the 29th Division Association, but due to failing health had to give up his duties in 2019. He was a member of the Pleasant View Church of the Brethren.He was inducted into the Memorial Grove (now the MG Boyd M. Cook Memorial Grove) at the New Frederick Armory on December 5, 1982. A brick in his honor was installed on the "Heritage Walk" at the National Infantry Museum at Fort Benning, GA on November 11, 2010; a paver was installed at the Captain Michael Cresap Armory (former New Frederick Armory) on June 18 2012; a brick was installed in the Blue Star Garden at the National D-Day Memorial at Bedford, VA - dedicated November 11, 2013; and a brick at the National Museum of the United States Army to be installed at Fort Belvoir, VA in October 2020. He attended the dedication of the Maryland World War II Memorial at Annapolis, MD on July 23, 1998; and on June 6, 2001, attended the dedication of the National D-Day Memorial. On May 22, 2005, as National Commander of the 29th Division, he laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. On November 11, 2013 he was the keynote speaker at the Veterans Day Ceremony at the National D-Day Memorial, Bedford, VA. He received the Distinguished Service Cross from the Maryland State Military and a Meritorious Service Medal from the Military Order of Foreign Wars of the United States in recognition for 60 years of service (1954 - 2014) to the military and to the military organizations of which he was a member on Oct 18, 2014. In February 2018, he was presented with a "Quilt of Valor" by the Quilting Angels at the Mother Seton Parish, Germantown for his years of service to the Military.John served on the Crestwood Village Home Owners Association Board of Trustees from May 2007 - Jan 2008, and from Jul 2015 - Jun 2017. He has written two books: "A Time to Remember" in 2000; and "Anywhere I Happen to Go" in 2018. He enjoyed the Baltimore Ravens and the Dallas Cowboys Football Games, watching military films and reading military books.He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Christina Irene (Bell) Wilcox; two sons, Douglas Alan Wilcox and wife Abigail Grace Richon of Hagerstown, and John Elmer Wilcox, III, of Salisbury; one daughter, Cynthia Lorraine Wilcox, of Frederick; two grandchildren: Dean Asher Wilcox of Okinawa, Japan, and Lauren Elisabeth Wilcox-Darr and husband Troy of Emmitsburg; one great granddaughter, Faith Mirai Wilcox of Okinawa, Japan; step-granddaughter Laura Elizabeth Brewer and husband Din (Dean) Fray Vilela Juares of Germantown; two step-grandchildren: Rafael and Paloma Vilela; and one sister, Shirley R. Mullican, of Frederick.He was predeceased by four sisters, Margret E. Wilcox, Sarah M. Wilcox, Lurabell L. Rothenhoefer and Helen M. Fellows; one brother, Charles A. Wilcox; three half-brothers, Marshall M. Eppley, Charles F. Eppley, and John B. Eppley; two half-sisters, Betty Jane Kasa, and Mary Amelia Rippeon.The family would like to thank the Hospice nurse Morgan, and the nurse's aide, Jen for the loving care given to John; also the "rescue" nurses, Marybeth and Michele; and a dear friend, Harold Perkins for his help.Donations in his name may be sent to Cresap's Rifles Post 78, P O Box 1882, Frederick, MD 21702-0882. A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM, on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Garden of Christus IV. Those wishing to attend will meet at the front gate of the cemetery. Due to COVID-19,social distancing and facemasks are required.