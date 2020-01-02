|
|
John William McKay, Jr, 76 of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on December 31, 2019, surrounded by his family at George Washington University Hospital.
John was born in Prince, West Virginia to John and Mary Belle White McKay on August 14, 1943. John married Faye Elizabeth Zimmerman on July 18, 1964, they were married just shy of 50 years, until her passing in May of 2014.
He attended Frederick High School and Oak Crest High School where he graduated in 1962. As a young man he served in the Air Force as a medic, however, John was a carpenter by trade and spent his career working in the construction industry, where he promoted to construction manager. Over his career he worked for several different companies, most notably Lipnick Construction and March-Westin Construction where he retired from in 2008. John was also an avid trap shooter and enjoyed spending time with friends at local trap, skeet and sporting clubs.
John is survived by his two sons, Erik McKay and wife, Lynne and Casey McKay and wife, Sara; granddaughter Morgan McKay and sisters, Diane Lebherz & Nora Clark, all of the Frederick County area.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the ICU doctors, nurses, and staff at Frederick Memorial Hospital and George Washington University Hospital.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7pm on Thursday, January 9th at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial donations to be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, Maryland 21702 or at www.hos piceoffrederick.org
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.keeneybasford.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020