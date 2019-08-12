|
Well Dad, you finally used your last "extra life". We were beginning to think you immortal! In our estimation you won at minimum 20 extra shots at this thing called life and used every one of them exactly how you wanted to.
For those reading this, our Dad John William Molloy aka "Thumper" was born on April 2, 1947 and died on August 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and one brother. Left to remember him are one brother, 4 children, 11 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and 2 dogs Ramona and Buddha. He has many friends who will likely play a tune and raise a toast in his honor as well.
He grew up in Prince Georges County, MD, lived in Frederick County, MD for most of his adult life followed by Hagerstown, MD and finally Waynesboro, PA. His greatest loves were music, he was a well-known drummer, and his 2 dogs. Aside from music, he worked as an Electrical Engineer at Pepco until his retirement.
He passed in the hospital under medical care after battling the most complicated infection a person can contract. He fought back, but it finally won. He is now free from all of his demons and has no more pain so we guess you could say he won in the end.
He requested no funeral and hopes his musician friends get together just to jam in his honor. Love him or leave him, he was our Dad, and to him we say "blue skies and we'll see you on the dark side of the moon". The time is gone, the song is over, thought I'd something more to say.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019