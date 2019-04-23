Home

Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
John Yerka Obituary
John Alexander "Jack" Yerka, 72, of Brunswick, passed away peacefully at home on April 22, 2019. He was the husband of Anita Yerka, his companion of 20 years.

Born in Troy, Alabama, Jack was the son of Stephen Yerka, Sr. of Pennsylvania and the late Mary Yerka. Jack enlisted in the US Naval Reserve in 1966. He was called to active duty and served on the USS Yosemite. Jack was a USPS letter carrier for 30 years in the Silver Spring/Wheaton area, and he also owned a local business, Jack's Sign Planting. He was a die-hard Redskins fan, and he enjoyed golf, Western films, his grandchildren, and sweets.

In addition to his loving wife and his father, Jack is survived by his sons, Brian Yerka & wife Cindy, David Yerka, and Russell Yerka; stepchildren, Clark Fink & fiance Jenn, and Cheryl Hiipakka & husband Ryan; a sister, Pamela Ward & husband Vince Vaughn; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, April 25th from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, MD, where a funeral service will begin on Friday at 12:00 Noon. Interment with military honors will follow in the Veterans Garden of Honor II at Resthaven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
