Johnnie E. Grimes 79 of Fayettsville, Pennsylvania and formerly of Rockville, Maryland died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Teresa Grimes.
Born October 28, 1941 in Darnestown, Maryland he was a son of the late Arthur C. and Ethel Gordon Grimes.
Mr. Grimes was employed 40 years by Montgomery County Public School System as a Maintenance Supervisor.
Surviving besides his wife Teresa are two children,
Deborah Sickmen and husband Dennis, and Edward Grimes and wife Sara, two grandchildren Stephen Sickmen and Matthew Sickmen and two great grandchildren Erin and Megan Sickmen.
Services and interment will be private.