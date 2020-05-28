Jon Daniel Wisner, age 62, of Thurmont, died Thursday morning, May 28, 2020 at his home, following a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Born February 17, 1958 in Frederick, he was the son of the late A. Eugene and Sherea Young Wisner.
Mr. Wisner served in the National Guard and was a member of the AMVets, Middletown and Woodsboro American Legion Post 282, Woodsboro.
He was the first employee of Frederick Fence Company and worked for 38 years, currently as the operations manager. He also acted as a mentor to prepare for the next generation to take over the business.
He enjoyed driving his jeep and Camaro, flying his para-plane and skydiving. He recently exclaimed, "My favorite place to be is with my family!"
Surviving are his daughters, Morgan Tracey and significant other Matthew Gartrell and Monika Wisner; brothers, Brian Wisner and wife Christine and Timothy Wisner and wife Jodie; nieces, Melissa Fraley, Elizabeth Wilhelm, Ashley Wisner and Caroline Wisner; nephews, William Shea, and Michael Wisner and wife Jennifer; and many extended family members..
He will be remembered by his good friends, Vickie Warner, Robert DeWitt and Charlie Powers.
A memorial service will be announced for a later date and will be held at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro.
Inurnment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to ACPMP Research Foundation (Appendix Cancer Pseudomyxoma Peritonei), 2021 L Street NW, Suite 101-244, Washington, DC 20036-4909.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 28 to May 29, 2020.