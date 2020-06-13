Jon D. Wisner
1958 - 2020
A visitation for Jon D. Wisner, of Thurmont, who died on Thursday, May 28, 2020 will be held at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St,. Woodsboro on Thursday, June 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. A limited number of people will be able to enter the chapel area at a time, while observing social distancing. Masks are required.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, June 19 at 2 p.m. Rev. Arnold Farlow, of the Frederick Rescue Mission, will officiate. Inurnment will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.

Read his obituary at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Frederick News-Post on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hartzler Funeral Home
404 South Main Street
Woodsboro, MD 21798
(301) 845-4300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Greg Chipley
May 29, 2020
Miss seeing you in my front yard in your Jeep always good memories we lost a good one. Smoke
Dennis
May 29, 2020
RIP
I'll always remember you fondly. Whenever i ride by the Reservoir in Mtndale I think of a very hot summer day. We went swimming there and wound up swimming the reservoir from end to end. Our legs were like rubber when we reached the bank. You had a great smile.
Jenice
May 29, 2020
Peace be with you John. Brian, sorry for the news of his passing. Such fond memories of the times with John, Kevin and you working on my back yard deck.
Gary Chandler
Friend
May 29, 2020
Jon my friend! So many memories shared. From fun times at the Legore house, Applegate Apt. W/ Rick driving me crazy w/ Hank on the record player, all the Memorial Day parties. I always looked forward to seeing that red Camero pull in the driveway! So much more about my true friend Jonny. Rest easy in the arms of our LORD brother! Job well done!
John Grantham
Friend
May 28, 2020
est In Peace my dear friend. You were so kind to me and we had some fun together and created fantastic memories. ❤
Fuzzy Cramer
Friend
May 28, 2020
Jc was a great friend and mentor, he was the type of person that if you met him you loved him. Hes been my best friend for over 30 yrs. Hes been there for me without judgement. Hes guided me thru with the love that only he could give you. I will miss him and will always have him in my heart.
Jc thank you my brother for making me who I am today. I love you
Bob DeWitt
Robert DeWitt
Friend
May 28, 2020
I worked with jc for years at Frederick fence sorry to hear he passed will keep his family in my prayers
Kevin
Friend
May 28, 2020
Twenty one years ago JC hired me at Frederick Fence. He was a great friend and a great Boss. Myself along with Cindy will miss him, she would always say she enjoyed seeing him at Food Lion. Rest easy Brother, you fought the good fight. Love Bret and Cindy Butler
cynthia butler
Friend
