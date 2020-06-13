Jc was a great friend and mentor, he was the type of person that if you met him you loved him. Hes been my best friend for over 30 yrs. Hes been there for me without judgement. Hes guided me thru with the love that only he could give you. I will miss him and will always have him in my heart.

Jc thank you my brother for making me who I am today. I love you

Bob DeWitt

Robert DeWitt

Friend