Miss seeing you in my front yard in your Jeep always good memories we lost a good one. Smoke
A visitation for Jon D. Wisner, of Thurmont, who died on Thursday, May 28, 2020 will be held at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St,. Woodsboro on Thursday, June 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. A limited number of people will be able to enter the chapel area at a time, while observing social distancing. Masks are required.
A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, June 19 at 2 p.m. Rev. Arnold Farlow, of the Frederick Rescue Mission, will officiate. Inurnment will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.
Read his obituary at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Frederick News-Post on Jun. 13, 2020.