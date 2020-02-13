|
|
Jon Henry Wilson, 72, of Smithsburg, Maryland, died at MedStar Hospital in Washington on Monday, February 3rd, 2020 from injuries sustained in a fire at his home. Jon was born January 10th, 1948 in Frederick. He was married to Renate Charlotte Wilson. Jon was the son of Robert H. Wilson and Goldie (Masser) Wilson.
Jon was a 1966 graduate of Middletown High School. He graduated from Towson University with a B.S. and later received his Master's Degree in Management and Administration from Hood College. He started his career as a math teacher at Frederick High School and later worked at Hughes Network Systems as a Computer Engineer.
Jon was a member of the Frederick Church of the Brethren for many years. He was instrumental in arranging his 50th High School Reunion, which resulted in First Wednesday Meetings with classmates.
He was passionate about fitness, especially riding his bike and running in every kind of weather, for which he was well known in his neighborhood. Jon was a talented as a auto mechanic, and loved to work on his beloved classic cars and was known to the family as "Mr. Fix-It". A great joy in his life was spending time with two of his granddaughters, Trina and Hazely and his best canine companion, his German shepherd Berkie.
Jon and his wife Renate had just celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary in January. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Sandy Mull and husband Dave of Monrovia, a son, Thomas Moore and wife Andie of Smithsburg; 5 grandchildren: Chris Mull, Katrina Mull, David Moore, Jessie Moore and Joe Moore; as well as 9 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Robert H. Wilson, Jr. and wife Ernestine. Jon was preceded in death by his son Michael Jon Wilson, both parents and his sister JoAnn Wilson.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 2 at 10:00 AM at Frederick Church of the Brethren, 201 Fairview Avenue, Frederick. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Frederick Church of the Brethren, 201 Fairview Avenue, Frederick, MD 21701.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020