Jonathan William "Jon" Kiefert, 68, of Falling Waters, WV, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Berkeley Medical Center. Born March 3, 1951 in Washington, D.C, he was the son of the late Herbert William and Jeanne (Shutts) Kiefert. Jon was an avid automobile enthusiast, racing and restoring historic cars. He dedicated himself to the construction and landscaping of his home. In addition, Jon enjoyed traveling. He saw many sites across America with his wife Mary. He is survived by his loving wife of 11 years, Mary Peck Kiefert, whom he married June 6, 2007; two sons, Kris Kiefert and wife Amy of Boonsboro, Tim Keller and wife Kassy of Hagerstown; a daughter, Kim Kiefert, of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Lucy and Sully Kiefert, Anthony and Gabriella Keller; two brothers, Steve Kiefert and wife Rita of Lexington, VA, Phil Kiefert and wife Jenny of Lapaz, Bolivia; a sister, Helen Kiefert of Baltimore; and a host of friends. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Rest Haven Funeral Home, 1601 Pennsylvania Ave., Hagerstown. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery. Jon's family would like to personally thank the staff at Berkeley Medical Center, Martinsburg, WV for the wonderful care Jon received while admitted there. Also, a very special thank you to Rest Haven Funeral Home, Hagerstown, MD for their ongoing support through this difficult time. Memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to Humane Society of Washington County, 13011 Maugansville Rd, Hagerstown, MD 21740. www.rsthvn.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019