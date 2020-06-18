Jonathan Schultz
1982 - 2020
Jonathan "Jon" Scott Schultz, 38, Chewsville ,died Sunday June 14, 2020 in Sharpsburg.

Born in Frederick on April 7, 1982 he was the son of Stephen Walter and Kathy Ann Arnold Schultz of Chewsville.

He was employed as heavy equipment operator with Laurel Sand and Gravel and attended Lifehouse Church, Leitersburg Cinema Complex in Hagerstown.

Surviving, besides his parents, is one sister Laura Ann Schultz Dewey and her husband Josiah Christian Dewey of the United Arab Emirates and niece and nephews and niece Ezra Josiah Dewey, Evangeline Ann Dewey, Elim Micah Dewey

Funeral services will be held 11:30 Am on Tuesday June 23 from Lifehouse Church, 515 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown.

The family will receive friends from 10 AM on Tuesday at he church until time of funeral services. Pastor Caleb Serafini will officiate. Interment will be made in Christ Reformed Church Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions made be made to Lifehouse Church or to Christ Reformed Church Cemetery Fund, POB 333, Middletown, MD 21769.

Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Lifehouse Church
JUN
23
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Lifehouse Church
