Jordan Leigh Croft, of Frederick, MD, passed away on September 27, 2019 at the age of 23. She is Survived by her loving parents, Carol Croft and Ron Croft, sisters, Ariel (Kobi) Ben-Hayon and Rachel Croft, Grandparents, Marjorie Bergemann and Betty Croft, Aunts and Uncle, Jill Montagnon, Eve Creamer, Annette Croft, and Phil Croft, as well as many loving cousins.
Jordan grew up in Frederick, MD where she graduated from Tuscarora High School. She received the honor of All County Chorus member and competed in the Frederick Idol singing contest. The most important thing to Jordan was her family and she was very proud of their heritage. She loved the arts and her favorite thing to do in the whole world was to sing.
Funeral services and interment will be held at Judean Memorial Gardens - Olney MD on Wednesday, October 2, at 1 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alliance For Eating Disorders Awareness, 1649 Forum Place, Suite 2, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. In mourning at the family home.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019