Jordan Scot Hopkins, 27, of Richlands, North Carolina, originally from Myersville, passed from this life on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from injuries sustained in a car accident.
Born on January 26, 1992 in Frederick, Maryland, he was the beloved son of Dawn Cole of Smithsburg and Scot Hopkins of Thurmont, and best friend and brother of Karly Hopkins.
In addition to his parents and sister, he leaves behind his fiance, Mechele Kerns and their children Aydin, Ryder, Wylon, Margaret, and Sylis.
Jordan graduated from Middletown High School in 2010. He completed the CNA program at the Career and Tech Center. He also served in the U.S. Navy.
Jordan was known for his beautiful smile, his contagious laugh, and his bright blue eyes. He was an avid football fan, which seems appropriate, since he was born on Super Bowl Sunday, and he was an obsessed Dallas Cowboys fan.
He is also survived by his loving grandparents Bill and Barbara Monath, Joy and Don Combs, and Maurice and Loretta Hopkins as well as aunts and uncles Kris and Eric Holocker, Tonya and David Beans, Shaun and Lorie Hopkins, and cousins Allison, Cole, and Adrianne Holocker, Matthew and Emilee Beans, and Selaina, Parker, and Sydney Hopkins, and numerous extended family members.
The family will receive friends at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Oppossumtown Pike, Frederick on Sunday, October 6th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm where a celebration of Jordan's life journey will take place at 12:00 pm with Rev. Tim May officiating.
In lieu of flowers, an education fund has been established for his children. Donations by check may be made payable to Dawn Cole and mailed to BB&T, 22940 Jefferson Blvd., Smithsburg, MD 21783.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019