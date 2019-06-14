Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Allen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Allen Obituary
Joseph John Allen, 74, of Frederick passed away on June 11, 2019. He was the loving husband of Audrey Allen his wife of 51 years. Born March 2, 1945 he was the devoted son of the late Joseph F. and Georgette Allen.

John was a loving husband, father, and granddad who loved spending time with and supporting his nine grandchildren in everything they did. He worked for the Federal Government for 31 years before "retiring" and working at CVS for 17 years. He was an avid history buff who helped set up the Civil War Museum in Frederick as well as giving historical walking tours throughout the city. He enjoyed photography and gardening in his spare time, was a member of the Frederick Post 11 American Legion and was a past president of Frederick National Little League.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his sons; Clyde Finley, Wayne Finley, David Allen and wife Adora and his daughter, Debbie Krieger. Grandchildren; Garrett, Joseph, Jordan, Taylor, Morgan, Travis, Peyton, Tyler, and Carson. Brother, Carl Allen. And other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Jerry Finley.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 18th from 2-3 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy., Frederick MD where a service will begin at 3 PM. Entombment with Military Honors will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in John's name to the Civil War Medicine Museum, PO Box 470, Frederick, MD 21705. To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences go to www.resthaven.us
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 14 to June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now