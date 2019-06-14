Joseph John Allen, 74, of Frederick passed away on June 11, 2019. He was the loving husband of Audrey Allen his wife of 51 years. Born March 2, 1945 he was the devoted son of the late Joseph F. and Georgette Allen.



John was a loving husband, father, and granddad who loved spending time with and supporting his nine grandchildren in everything they did. He worked for the Federal Government for 31 years before "retiring" and working at CVS for 17 years. He was an avid history buff who helped set up the Civil War Museum in Frederick as well as giving historical walking tours throughout the city. He enjoyed photography and gardening in his spare time, was a member of the Frederick Post 11 American Legion and was a past president of Frederick National Little League.



In addition to his wife he is survived by his sons; Clyde Finley, Wayne Finley, David Allen and wife Adora and his daughter, Debbie Krieger. Grandchildren; Garrett, Joseph, Jordan, Taylor, Morgan, Travis, Peyton, Tyler, and Carson. Brother, Carl Allen. And other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Jerry Finley.



A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 18th from 2-3 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy., Frederick MD where a service will begin at 3 PM. Entombment with Military Honors will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in John's name to the Civil War Medicine Museum, PO Box 470, Frederick, MD 21705. To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences go to www.resthaven.us Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 14 to June 16, 2019