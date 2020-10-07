1/1
Joseph Burckhard
A beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle and friend, Joseph Albert Burckhard, 52, of New Market, MD and formerly of West Fargo, North Dakota, passed away on October 5, 2020 at the Kline Hospice House after a brief illness. Joseph was born in Merced, California on December 20, 1967. He was a member and priesthood holder in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Joseph was a loving son, best friend and helper to his parents, Albert Adam Burckhard, USAF-Retired (September 11, 2007) and Rita Louise Maria Lawson Burckhard (July 18, 2020) who predeceased him. Joseph is survived by a brother, William Kenneth Burckhard of the Grand Forks, North Dakota area.

Joseph was also predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Kenneth William Lawson and Thelma Margaret Barrett Lawson and paternal grandparents, Anton L. Burckhard and Catherine Malson.

He was a proud nephew to Dorothy A. Grenier, cousin to Earl Grenier Sr. (Terry), Rebecca, Victoria, Earl Jr., Kenneth Grenier (Melinda), Samuel, Timothy, Michael Grenier (Julie), Benjamin and Zachary and Ronald Grenier Jr. (Tracy), Thomas and Jonathan and many great nieces and nephews.

He will be sadly missed by many friends in the West Fargo, Larimore and Grand Forks, North Dakota areas.

Joseph loved to quilt, play cards, cook, golf, bowl, garden and help people in need. He loved to drive his truck and listen to AC/DC. Joseph will forever be remembered for his sense of humor and hearty laugh. It was a rare occasion to see Joseph unhappy. He lit up the life of everyone he touched.

The family would like to thank all of the healthcare professionals at Frederick Health Hospital and the wonderful staff and volunteers at the Kline Hospice House who comforted and cared for Joseph. They are true heroes.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to the Kline Hospice House, 7000 Kimmel Road, Mt. Airy, MD 21771.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hartzler Funeral Home
11802 Liberty Road
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-9777
