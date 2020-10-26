Joseph Celia

Joseph Desmond Celia, 53 of New Market, died Sunday October 25, 2020 at his home. Born April 20, 1967 in in Silver Spring, he was the son of Alice Maykrantz of New Market and John Celia Sr. of Silver Spring.
He worked as an inside wireman for many years. He enjoyed and was self-taught in playing guitar, loved to work and restore cars, was an antique gun collector and a military history buff.
Surviving are children Travis Celia of New Market, Ashlyn Celia of Hagerstown, a brother John Celia Jr. of Silver Spring, and numerous aunts and uncles.
Services and interment will be private.
