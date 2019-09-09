|
Joseph Francis Cibula, Jr., 57 of San Antonio, TX, formally of Frederick, Maryland, son of Patricia Douglas Cibula and the late Joseph F. Cibula, Sr, passed peacefully from this life into Gods hands on Friday, September 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Melissa Hossler Cibula. He is survived by a son Ryan, and his sister Jane Cibula. He was also preceded in death by 2 brothers; Nicholas Joseph Cibula, and David Thomas Cibula.
Joe enjoyed riding his Harley, collecting things that reminded him of his childhood, and traveling to the beach.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Colorectal Cancer Alliance, ccalliance.org, 1025 Vermont Ave NW Suite 1066 Washington, DC 20005.
Services will be private.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 9 to Sept. 15, 2019