Joseph Downs
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Joseph Downs


1988 - 2019
Joseph Downs Obituary
Joseph Patrick "Joey" Downs, 31, of Walkersville, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at his home. Born in Olney, MD on May 14, 1988, Joey was the son of John Patrick Downs and Kimberly Digges. Step son of Frank Manning.

Joey graduated from Walkersville High School in 2006, he played football for Walkersville, a team which succeeded in making it to the playoffs. He enjoyed fishing, going to the beach and the Ravens. He had a great love for his dogs, Maddy, Yogi, Mickey and his cat Merlot.

Also surviving is his brother, Perry "Chris" Downs, sister, Carolyn Williford and husband Jeff, all of Walkersville, his niece, Charlotte Williford, step sister, Caitlin Digges and many aunts, uncles, cousins including his aunt, Niki McFall and husband Andy. He will also be sadly missed by many friends, including long time friend, Alex Fite. He was preceded in death by his step father, John H. Digges, Jr.

A celebration of his life will take place from 1 to 4 p.m., on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Phoenix Foundation of Maryland, P. O. Box 4193, Frederick, MD 21705.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 16 to July 17, 2019
