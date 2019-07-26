|
Joseph E. Devine passed away on July 21st at Johns Hopkins Hospital at the age of 61 from lung cancer and heart issues. Joseph was born on July 12, 1958 and grew up in Silver Spring, MD.
Joseph attended Springbrook High School where he graduated in 1976. Eventually he relocated to Frederick, MD where he resided at his death.
Joseph is survived by his siblings Michael Devine, Sarah Koerner, Joan Devine, Kathryn Reynolds and Jeanette Stump as well as his in-laws and many nieces and nephews.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 26 to July 27, 2019