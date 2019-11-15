|
Joseph Elwood Hummer, age 100, passed away at his home, 7 N. Jefferson St., Frederick, MD on November 13, 2019 in the presence of his beloved wife, Bernadine Hummer and his family.
He was the son of Raymond M Hummer and Edith M (Crum) Hummer. He was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond M Hummer, Jr and a sister, Nellie H Snell. He is survived by two sons, Douglas E Hummer (Jo Bennett) Arlington, VA, and Robert D Hummer (daughter-in-law Joy Hummer) Middletown, MD; granddaughter, Jan E Hummer; and a great granddaughter Delia Shugrue; and by many dear friends.
Elwood graduated from Walkersville High School in 1935 and went on to Strayer College in Baltimore, MD, majoring in Business Administration. After graduating from Strayer, he went to work at Frederick Iron and Steel and worked there for 49 1/2 years. He was Executive Vice President and General Manager when he retired in 1985.
Elwood was active in sports, playing baseball, basketball, soccer, bowling, and golf, and was inducted into Frederick County's Sports Hall of Fame. He played baseball in the Tri-County League and the Frederick County League, and he played for 17 years with the semi-pro Frederick Hustlers baseball team. He played second base and center field while with the Hustlers. He was a gifted speedster on the base paths and led that team in stolen bases several seasons. His highlight was playing baseball when the Hustler team was invited to play in the National Semi-Pro Tournament in Wichita, Kansas in 1941 after winning the Maryland state championship. He coached Little League baseball teams. He was an avid golfer for more than 20 years.
Elwood and Bernadine Douglas were married on August 16, 1940. In 2014, after 74 years of marriage, they were recognized by the Frederick County Marriage Resource Center as the longest married couple in Frederick County. This past August they celebrated their 79th anniversary.
Mr. Hummer served in the US Navy from 1944 to 1946.
A funeral service will be held at Glade United Church of Christ, 21 Fulton Ave, Walkersville, MD, on Monday, November 18th at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends at the church 1 hour prior to the service.
The burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Woodsboro, MD. Following the burial, a luncheon will be served in the church fellowship hall for members and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the Glade United Church of Christ building fund.
The family wishes to thank the Visiting Angels and Hospice of Frederick County for their expert and loving care of Mr. Hummer.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.StaufferFuneralHome.com
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on Nov. 15, 2019