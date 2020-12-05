Mr. Joseph Clem Free, age 85, of Frederick, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Citizen's Care and Rehabilitation Center. He is the husband of Eleanor Louise Hipkins Free who he married in 1957. Born on October 18, 1935 in Rocky Springs, he was the son of the late Harold M. and Charlotte (Clem) Free.Mr. Free was a graduate of Frederick High School in the class of 1954. He devoted his entire life to farming. He was a longtime member of Grace United Church of Christ, Frederick. He was extremely active with Frederick County and Maryland Farm Bureaus. He also served the Jaycees, Sertoma club, The Frederick County Planning and Zoning Department, and was a board of director and life member of the Great Frederick Fair.Mr. Free is survived by his daughter Nancy Free Keller and husband Gary of Keymar, granddaughters Charlotte Beach and husband William Andrews and Michelle Lee Magaha, Andrew Keller and wife Marla, Sara Ransom and husband Patrick and Aaron Keller. He is also survived by 7 great grandchildren, his brother-in-law Stephan Medwid. Mr. Free was preceded in death by his sister Charlotte Suzanne Medwid.A private viewing and funeral service will be held at Keeney & Basford PA Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street. A graveside service will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Church of Christ, 25 E. 2nd Street, Frederick, MD 21701.