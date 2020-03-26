Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
For more information about
Joseph Glover
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Glover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Glover


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Glover Obituary
Joseph (Joe) Bernard Glover, Jr., 90, of Frederick, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Kline Hospice House. He was the husband of the late Doris Martin Glover. Born in Washington, DC on July 11, 1929, he was a son of the late Joseph B., Sr., and Anita Rogers Glover.

Joe had worked from July 1952 to December 1992, 40 years as an Electric Engineer for Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Labs (APL) in Howard County. He proudly served his country in the United States Naval Reserves. He was a member of Saint John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church and a honorary life member of the Knights of Columbus, 3rd degree. He enjoyed bowling, fly fishing and the Jim Beam Bottling Club.

Surviving are his three children, Mary T. Moran and husband Robert, of Libertytown, Patricia A. Rempe and husband Michael, of Urbana and Joseph B. Glover III and wife Laura Melia, of Jefferson, seven grandchildren, Vivian Jackson and husband Brent, Andrew Rempe, Jessica Moore and husband Daniel, Michael Rempe, John Rempe, Joseph Glover and Aidan Glover.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Johns Catholic Church with interment in the St. Johns Cemetery, Frederick. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to Saint John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 116 East Second Street, Frederick, MD 21701 or to the Kline Hospice House, 7700 Kimmel Road, Mt. Airy, MD 21771. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -