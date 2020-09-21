Joseph Harbaugh

1/1
CLAXTON: Joseph Robert Harbaugh, 80, passed away September 18, 2020, at his home. He was a native of Frederick County, Maryland, but moved to Evans County, Georgia, in 2005. He was in the U.S. Army basic training, Maryland National Guard Service and had a 31year career with the U.S. Park Service before retiring in 1995. He enjoyed working on cars, making picture frames, doing repair work and furniture restoration. He was very good at horseshoes and was Frederick County's Horseshoe Champion at one time. He enjoyed going to Charlestown, playing cards and eating steamed Maryland blue crabs. He was a wonderful husband and a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Mr. Harbaugh was preceded in death by a son, Jonathan Harbaugh.

SURVIVORS: his wife, Paula Harbaugh of Claxton; five daughters, Gretchen (Tony) Derryberry of Claxton, July (Ted) Spiropoulos of Rockville, Maryland, Dr. Kristina Harbaugh of Claxton, Lucinda (Chris) Doulos of Claxton and Angelina Harbaugh of Claxton; seven grandchildren, Pete Spiropoulos, Victoria (Marco) Carmona, Samantha Doulos, Jessica Bowers, Alexandra Spiropoulos, Charles King, III, and Callista King; three great-grandchildren, Micaela Slater, Rhett Doulos and Ariella Carmona.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements www.nesmithfuneralhome.com

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
