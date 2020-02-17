Home

Stauffer Funeral Home
1100 N Maple Ave
Brunswick, MD 21716
(301) 834-7000
Joseph Hearld Hyde Jr.

Joseph Hearld Hyde Jr. Obituary
Joseph Hearld Hyde Jr., 64, of Jefferson, Maryland, formerly of Waldorf, MD passed peacefully from this life on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his home, after a short battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Kimberly Hyde.

Born on May 18, 1955, in LaPlata, MD he was the son of the late Joseph Hearld Hyde, Sr. and Mary Pauline (Wilkerson) Hyde.

Joseph was employed by Lee D. Trucking , Point of Rocks, MD. Joe loved trucks, fast cars and camping with family and friends.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his son Bradley Hyde and Alexandra Wells of Jefferson, MD; daughter Jennifer Hyde and Troy Collins of Newburg, MD; sister, Debra Gray of Brandywine, MD; brothers Charles Hyde and wife Elizabeth of Colonial Beach, VA and Tony Hyde and wife Dorinda of Charlotte Hall, MD; grandchildren, Alexis Hyde, Jeremy Hyde, Jared Hyde, Christian Wells and Phoenix Collins. He will also be missed by his close friends, Randy Murdza and Lee Trent among many others.

He was preceded in death by his son Jeffery Hyde.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A., 1100 North Maple Avenue in Brunswick, MD and Thursday, February 20 from 10-11AM. A funeral procession will begin at 11AM to Faith Baptist Church, where he was a member, 2212 Jefferson Pike in Knoxville, MD for a celebration of Joseph's life journey at 11:30AM. Pastor Kevin Marr will officiate.

Interment will be Friday, February 21, 2020 at Kingwood I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Kingwood Rd., Markleton, PA at 12PM.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
